Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

