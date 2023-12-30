Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

