Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.54.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

