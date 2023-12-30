Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $812.50 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $719.67 and a 200-day moving average of $698.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

