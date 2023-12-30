Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 57,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $241.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

