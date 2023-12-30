Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

