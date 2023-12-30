Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

GEHC opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.