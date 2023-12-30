Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

