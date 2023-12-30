Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

