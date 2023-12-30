Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,021. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $878.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $899.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $820.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

