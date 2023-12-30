Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

