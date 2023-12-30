Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 69,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

