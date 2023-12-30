Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ASML by 850.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 175,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $756.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $536.77 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

