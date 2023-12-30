Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.