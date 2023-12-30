Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

