Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $5,270,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $5,270,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $631,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 970,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,654,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,200 shares of company stock valued at $49,763,469 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $103.98.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.