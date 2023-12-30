Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $299.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.11. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

