Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $526.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

