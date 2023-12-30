RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.04. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 1,386,985 shares.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,903,000 after acquiring an additional 578,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,870,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,841 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $235,000. SCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 8,677,765 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

