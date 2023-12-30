Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $122,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

