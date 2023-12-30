Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 359,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 237.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 253,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

