Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $164.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.30. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.