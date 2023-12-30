Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.74 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

