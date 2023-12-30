Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 962 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.