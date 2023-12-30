RDA Financial Network Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

