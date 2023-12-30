Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

