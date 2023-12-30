Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 202.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 768,965 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.