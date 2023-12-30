Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

