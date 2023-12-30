Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

