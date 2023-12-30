ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.41

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 12851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

