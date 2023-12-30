Private Trust Co. NA Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $243.90 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.