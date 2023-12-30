Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,004 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 186.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

