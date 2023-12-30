Private Trust Co. NA Buys 94 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $481,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,021 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $878.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $899.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $820.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.