Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.