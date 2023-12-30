Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 125,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

