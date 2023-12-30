Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

