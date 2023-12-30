Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

