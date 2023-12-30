Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,998,990 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

