Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 28,698 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

PK opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

