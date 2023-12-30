Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,396 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,230 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Trading Down 2.4 %

INSM stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.32. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

