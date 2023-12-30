Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GXO Logistics worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.5 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

