Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,091 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Palomar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $865,158. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $55.50 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

