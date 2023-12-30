Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $8.29 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 471,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $17.55 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

