Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 887,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TITN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TITN

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.