Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.0 %

TMHC opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

