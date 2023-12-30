Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,973 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Evolent Health worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $80,930,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Evolent Health by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $23,743,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 278.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 841,909 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

