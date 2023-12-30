Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

