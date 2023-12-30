OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,554 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 453,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 51.0% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 2.6 %

OUT opened at $13.96 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.78%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.