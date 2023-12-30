Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $345.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

