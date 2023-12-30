ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 330.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.